155 family members of cops who died on duty to get compassionate appointments

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has now given compassionate appointments of 155 family members of police personnel who died while on duty. As per official, all the compassionate appointments will get suitable assignments.



"Covid and stressful working has taken toll on policemen's health with 293 deaths in 2020 for various causes, Covid responsible for 79 in one year. As relief to next of kin, compassionate appointment given to 155 wards of deceased police personnel," Commissioner SN Shrivastava tweeted.

Commissioner Shrivastava told Millennium Post that being the head of the Delhi Police family, it was his duty to take care of all the police personnel and their families. "With that in mind, steps such as insurance, promotions, out of turn promotions, medical treatment, help during COVID-19 time, compassionate appointments, were taken by Delhi Police," the top cop said.

He further added, "Whatever was required I have done and I am happy that the force has responded positively and the morale of the force remained high and have positive impacts on policing standards."

"While on one hand, my approach was professional work, it was also featuristic to improve the standard of policing and at the same time it was welfare orientated," Shrivastava said.

Recently, the Delhi Police Commissioner had asked DCPs to depute one dedicated inspector, from every districts and units, to help nominees of police personnel, who died due to COVID-19, in the paperwork for getting financial assistance.

Last year as many as 7,612 police personnel got infected. Though the recovery rate was quite high as 7424 personnel recovered and resumed their duty, yet city police lost 32 police personnel due to the Corona pandemic. But in the second wave, over 4,000 more cops tested positive and the death toll in the force rose to over 70. Besides, Delhi Police also lost 231 of its personnel due to natural deaths, 44 to accidental deaths and 14 to

suicides.

Earlier this year, insurance cover for natural deaths was raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 28 lakh, while the cover for accidental deaths has been lifted to Rs 78 lakh from Rs 30 lakh. "Though no family wishes to be compensated in financial terms, yet in an unfortunate incident, a provision of Rs 10 lakh has been made to help the family in suicidal cases," a press statement read.