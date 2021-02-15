150 cases & 2 deaths; active cases at 1,031

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 150 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, authorities said here.



No death related to the disease was recorded in the national Capital on Saturday, the second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil.

Before this, the city's daily COVID-19 death count was zero on February 9, after a gap of nearly nine months.

Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months. It was also the first time the daily infection count stood below the 100-mark in that month.

The daily fatality count stood at two on February 2, 5 and 7.

The 150 new cases reported on Sunday came out of 56,902 tests for COVID-19 conducted the previous day, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government.

The infection tally in the city now stands at 6,36,946, the authorities said.

The tally of active cases is 1,031. It was 1,041 on Saturday, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted on Saturday consist of 38,213 RT-PCR tests and 18,689 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin added.

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 picked up the pace on Saturday as 1,856 healthcare workers, who had received their first shots on day one of the exercise four weeks ago, turned up to get their second dose.

However, the turnout for the second dose was about 43 per cent only.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of

4,319 (53 per cent) health workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

According to doctors, the second dose is to given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.

On Saturday, a total of 13,768 beneficiaries received vaccine shots and administering of the second dose began for healthcare workers who had received the first jab 28 days ago, a senior official said.

"Out of the total number of healthcare workers, 1,856 received second dose today and 3,530 got the first jab. Also, 8,382 frontline workers also got their first shots today," he said.