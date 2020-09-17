15 special cells to deal with threat to inter-caste couples: Delhi govt to HC

New Delhi: The AAP government has informed the Delhi High Court that it has ordered setting up of 15 special cells, one in each police district of the national Capital, to deal with complaints of harassment and threats to couples of inter-caste marriages.

The submission was made on an affidavit placed before a bench of Justices J R Midha and Brijesh Sethi by the Home Department of the Delhi government which told the court that a safe house has also been set up to accommodate such couples.