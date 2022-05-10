15 private buses challaned on Day 1 of lane discipline enforcement drive

New Delhi: Fifteen private buses were challaned in Delhi on the first day of the drive to enforce bus lane discipline among such buses, according to official data.



Under the Delhi government's bus lane enforcement drive, the Transport Department also started issuing challans against private bus operators and drivers for not adhering to bus lane discipline from Monday.

The Transport Department of the Delhi government strictly started enforcing lane discipline for buses and goods carriers from April 1, with fines up to Rs 10,000 and six months of imprisonment for errant drivers.

According to official data, 815 challans were issued for unauthorised parking while nine vehicles were lifted.

Fifteen private buses challaned for violating lane, it said.

"Now people are not parking their vehicles in bus lanes. If they are parking and team is approaching them, they are not leaving vehicles unattended like earlier," said an official.

He also said that on the first day, it was observed that buses were plying in lanes.