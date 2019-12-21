15 held in connection with Daryaganj violence produced before Delhi court, police seek judicial custody
New Delhi: Fifteen people arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj area were produced before a city court on Saturday.
The police sought 14 days' judicial custody.
One of those arrested claimed he was a juvenile. However, police said he is aged 23.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Bidhannagar police take measures to prevent road mishaps21 Dec 2019 5:43 PM GMT
Jamia students protest outside varsity campus21 Dec 2019 5:42 PM GMT
'Create museum to document cops action in Jamia'21 Dec 2019 5:41 PM GMT
Delhi Waqf Board to give Rs 5.5 lakh each to kin of those...21 Dec 2019 5:40 PM GMT
Traffic will be affected today due to rally at Ramlila...21 Dec 2019 5:39 PM GMT