15 held in connection with Daryaganj violence produced before Delhi court, police seek judicial custody

New Delhi: Fifteen people arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj area were produced before a city court on Saturday.

The police sought 14 days' judicial custody.

One of those arrested claimed he was a juvenile. However, police said he is aged 23.

