15 held for stealing 125 motorcycles to carry out theft

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested 15 persons in connection with the alleged theft of as many as 125 motorcycles, including 41 high-end bikes, which were provided by auto-lifters to snatchers to carry out robberies.



According to police, after they received information about instances of snatchers using stolen motorcycles to commit crime in the area of Outer District where auto-lifters provided such vehicles to them and facilitating the robberies, a police team was constituted, under operation "Eagle Eye 2.0", which identified such criminals and stolen vehicles through technical surveillance.

Once they were traced and arrested, the accused persons allegedly revealed that they used to steal such vehicles from Sultanpuri and used to provide them to snatchers as part of their nexus.