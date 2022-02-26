15 Delhi cops rewarded for outstanding performance

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday rewarded 15 police personnel for their outstanding performance in the last two months, officials said.



The personnel included five Sub-Inspectors, three Assistant Sub-Inspectors, two Head Constables and five Constables, they said.

SI Gulshan PS Prashad Nagar (Central District) was awarded for arresting snatchers, SI Amit Kumar PS KM Pur (South district) for making brave arrests, SI Mukesh Rana TMC Circle (Traffic) for handling VVIP arrangements and International Trade Fair traffic arrangements with utmost sincerity, SI Pravesh Suhag PS Nihal Vihar (Outer District) for arresting robbers & snatchers, SI Jitender Joshi PS Sadar Bazaar (North District) arrested four accused for a Rs 26 lakh dacoity and recovered Rs 1.7 lakh cash.

ASI Satish Chand SHD Circle (Traffic) managed the traffic effectively at busy and congested point, ASI Tomas AP Hauz Khas Circle (Traffic) spotted two suspects on a Scooty and stopped them, but they ran away after abandoning the vehicle. It was later found to be stolen, ASI Ajit Singh Hauz Khas Circle (Traffic) for performing duties at congested junction in a dedicated manner.

Head Constable (HC) Ram Babu PS Sarai Rohilla (North District) for arresting robbers, HC Vineet Kumar NDRS (Railway) for making brave arrests.

Constable Satyavir PS Vasant Kunj (S) (South-West District), Ct Anil Kumar PS Wazirabad (North District), Ct Prashant, PS Mundka ( Outer District), Ct Jagmander Rohini Circle (Traffic), Ct Lokesh Lajpat Nagar circle (Traffic).

These selected personnel were given commendation roll and cash rewards — Sub-Inspectors Rs 20,000, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Rs 15,000 and Head Constables and Constables Rs 10,000 each — along with memento to encourage and motivate the staff and to reinforce the belief that their efforts will get due recognition, they added.