15 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

New Delhi: At least 15 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of Northern India, railway officials said on Sunday.

A senior Northern Railway official said that the Vasco Da Gama-H. Nizamuddin Goa Express and the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express were running behind schedule by four hours and three hours respectively.

The Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, the Ghazipur-Anand Vihar Terminal Express and the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express were delayed by two hours 30 minutes while the Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express and the Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Satyagrah Express were delayed by two hours.

The Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Garib Rath Express, Manduadih-New Delhi Superfast Express, Howrah-Anand Vihar Yuva Express, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express and the Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Sapt Kranti Express were delayed by one hour, the official added.

On Saturday, at least 20 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to dense fog in several parts of Northern India.