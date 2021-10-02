15 cartons of illicit liquor recovered, 1 arrested

New Delhi: As all private liquor shops closed down in Delhi from Friday, in a major catch, the Delhi Police have arrested one person from Baba Haridas Nagar area of Dwarka on Wednesday for smuggling 15 cartons of illicit liquor.



Cops recovered 15 cartons of illicit liquor (total of 750 Quarters) from the accused's car, which was meant for sale only in Haryana. Police officially informed on Friday that, during patrolling, cops reached Surakhpur Road Academy and found a Honda City car was coming towards them at very high speed.

The police team signalled the driver to stop the car but he did not stop and increased the speed of the car. After chasing the car around one kilometre, the beat staff succeeded to stop it. While asking for the documents, the driver failed to provide any. The car was checked and 15 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered. Meanwhile, cops registered a case under the appropriate sections of the Delhi Excise Act.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Shankar Pandey and a resident of the Gopal Nagar area. Cops also seized his car. Further investigation is still in process and the police team is interrogating the accused.

According to sources, police suspect an illicit supply of the cartons, because, as per the New Excise Policy all private liquor shops will close from Friday. Whereas only state government-run liquor outlets will continue retail sales till November 16.