1,498 notices issued by NDMC so far for mosquito breeding

New Delhi: To check the spread of dengue, malaria and chikungunya in the Capital, more than three lakh houses and five lakh water containers have been checked by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), of which 1,541 have turned out to be positive for larvae-breeding. The NDMC has issued 1,498 notices and 43 challans till Friday.



The council has undertaken an intensive drive to check the rooftops, kachcha portions, government and private buildings, hospitals, electrical sub-stations, police stations, markets and residential colonies in all its 14 circle areas to control the spread of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

"Over 3,10,313 houses have been visited and 5,67,408 water containers checked of which 1,541 were found positive for larvae-breeding. As per the provisions of the NDMC Act 1994, 1,498 notices and 43 challans have been issued till this weekend," the NDMC said in a statement.

The NDMC's anti-larvae action teams have visited the Lok Nayak Bhavan, UPSC building, Jam Nagar House, PM House, Parliament House, Doordarshan, White House, CAT premises, Punjab House, Haryana Bhavan, Himachal Bhavan, Paryawaran Bhavan, Mausam Bhavan, IIC, IHC and Chinmay Mission.

According to the council, there are less cases of the vector-borne disease this year compared to last year. Only one case each of dengue and chikungunya has been reported in the NDMC area.

The NDMC has issued advisories to the presidents and secretaries of Residents Welfare Associations, Markets and Traders Associations, SHOs of police stations and the executive engineers of CPWD to take steps against mosquito breeding in their areas. It also focused on raising awareness through messages, mobile phone calls, video-conferencing and other means. The council sends 50,000 SMSes every week to residents, urging remedial action against mosquito breeding in their locality.