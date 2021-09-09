149 concrete mixing carriers in Delhi fined for hiding no. plates

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said over 140 cement concrete mixing carriers were fined in the past week during a special drive across the national Capital against such vehicles for hiding their number plates "deliberately" to avoid prosecution.



In its special drive to ensure that number plates of vehicles are properly visible, 149 cement concrete carriers were issued challans in the last one week, they said.

Legal action will also be taken against truck drivers if they are caught with

such improper number plates, police said.

"We have observed that, cement concrete mixers hide number plates of their vehicles to avoid prosecution in cases of red light jump, over-speeding and accidents so that they do not get caught on CCTV cameras and even if they get captured, it would be difficult to identify them because of their improper number plates. So, a special drive was conducted and 149 such cement concrete carriers were prosecuted in the last one week. We have noticed that prosecution increases with compliance of traffic laws," said Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Muktesh Chander.

This special drive was conducted after the Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) noticed one such cement concrete mixer on Batra Road near Ashram flyover whose number plate was hidden.

Taking to Twitter on August 28, he said, "Many such cement concrete mix carriers hide their number plates deliberately to avoid prosecution by traffic police. If driver wanted, he could have kept it cleaned. Such vehicles will be prosecuted heavily now."

Warning the truck drivers, the Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday took to Twitter and said truck drivers should learn their lesson or face prosecution in their next drive.

The senior police officer said, "Many truck drivers also attempt to hide their number plates on purpose. They don't clean the dirt on the

number plate. They clean the entire vehicle and their seat but don't keep their number plates clear."

"Again, the motive here is to not get caught in case they commit some offence. So, this is a warning for them. If they don't correct it, they will be our next target," the officer said.