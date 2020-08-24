1,450 new cases in month's highest single-day spike

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded 1,450 new COVID-19 cases, a significant increase in daily new cases compared to the last



few weeks.

In fact, this is the highest single-day spike this month, according to the health bulletins issued by the health

department.

The Delhi government on Sunday said total cases in the city had now reached 1,61,466 and with 16 deaths added to the toll, COVID-19 fatalities have now climbed to

4,300.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, a total of 18,731 tests — 6,261 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,470 rapid antigen tests — were conducted in the last

z24 hours.

So far, 14,31,094 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi, while the number of tests per million population stands at 75,320 in

the city.

The active case count stands at 11,778, up from 11,594 the previous day, while 1,45,388 patients have either recovered from the infection, been discharged or have migrated out of the city, according to the bulletin.

The number of patients in home isolation is 5,896. Out of 14,126 total beds in hospitals, 3,617 are occupied. The number of containment zones stands at 627 on Sunday, up from 591 the previous day.

The positivity rate stands at 7.74 per cent, while the recovery rate is 90.04 per cent. Delhi has seen a fluctuation in the number of Coronavirus cases since August 1.

On August 1, the city recorded 1,118 fresh cases while for the next three days, the number of infections reported in a single-day stayed below the 1,000-mark.

From August 5 to August 9, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases again stayed above the 1,000-mark only to come down to 707 on August

10.

Three days between August 11 and August 22 saw less than 1,000 fresh cases being reported — August 13 (956), August 16 (652), and August 17 (787).