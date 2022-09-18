1,446 elected representatives of AAP resolve to transform India

New Delhi: 1,446 elected representatives of AAP resolved to transform India and fight against the BJP's traps as they unanimously passed resolutions against Operation Lotus & in favour of Make India No. 1 initiative.



During AAP's Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tabled a resolution against BJP's Operation Lotus. While, AAP Delhi state convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai tabled a resolution seeking support and commitment for AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Make India No. 1 initiative.

The Aam Aadmi Party used to be called as a four-man party by the BJP-Congress. But today, AAP is a party with a government in 2 states, 10 MPs, nearly 1,500 public representatives in 20 states, with hundreds of MLAs and mayors, said

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia while delivering his closing address

to the elected public representatives.

Sisodia said that PM Modi is reaping the benefits of the crops sown by the senior BJP leaders for the past 50+ years. "CM Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader who is sowing the seeds to make India No.1. We shouldn't believe that India has become a developed country by listening to the speeches or claims of any leader. Until children are taught in schools that India has become a developed country, we must not believe that India has become a developed country, and keep working hard to fulfill this dream," he said.

Sisodia said that today, two models of politics exist in the country, "The first model is wherein all party members are busy in making only one person No.1 and that person's motive is to make his friends No. 1 in the world. On the other hand, there is the Aam Aadmi Party and CM Arvind Kejriwal who has only one dream in his eyes to make India the No. 1 country in the world."

Sanjay Singh fiercely spoke against the BJP's ploys of overthrowing governments and called out its sheer disregard for law.

While tabling the resolution to Make India No 1 initiative, Rai said, "The Aam Aadmi Party, in its first Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan, takes a pledge to make India the number one country in the world. Every Indian wants India to be counted among the richest countries in the world. Every Indian wants India to become the most powerful nation. Every Indian wants India to be the best nation in the world. Making India the strongest country in the world is the mission of Make India No 1. For this, we will have to ensure these five things in the country — good and free

education and healthcare facilities to all, employment to every youth, respect and safety for every woman and full price to farmers for their crops. 130 crore people of the country will have to join this national mission."