142 fresh cases in Noida, Ggm adds 184 to its tally

Noida/Gurugram: Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday recorded 142 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection tally of the district to 8,197, official data showed. The number of active cases reached 1,114, up from 1,067 on Tuesday, 1,055 on Monday and 1,009 on Sunday. Also, 92 more patients got discharged during the period, it showed. So far, 7,038 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in GB Nagar. The recovery rate dropped slightly to 85.86 per cent from 86.20 per cent on Tuesday, as per the statistics. Meanwhile, the condition of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh vice-president and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, who is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS here after testing positive for COVID-19, is stable, sources said on Wednesday. Gurugram on Wednesday reported 184 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 12,297. 87 recoveries were also reported, taking total recoveries to 11,019. A total of 1,71,281 samples have been collected in Gurugram to date.