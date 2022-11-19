1,416 contenders in fray; AAP, BJP field candidates from 250 wards, Cong 247

New Delhi: A total 1,416 candidates are in the fray for the civic body elections in Delhi following the rejection of 1,169 nominations, official data showed. The figures may change with Saturday being the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

Of the 1,416 candidates, 674 are men and 742 women. According to data shared by the Delhi SEC, while the AAP and the BJP have fielded 250 candidates each, 439 Independents are also in the fray.

The Congress has fielded candidates from 247 wards, the BSP from 138, Samajwadi Party from one and Janata Dal (United) from 23, the data showed. The poll panel had received 2,585 nominations. However, after scrutiny of the nomination papers, 1,169 were rejected as on Thursday.

The common ground for rejection of nomination papers were incomplete nomination forms, incomplete section of proposers, missing affidavits, multiple nominations, covering candidates, non-submission of valid caste certificate, incomplete or invalid forms

and no security deposit, the poll panel said. "A total of Rs 7,507,500 has been realised by the commission on account of nomination fee deposited by candidates," it said.