141 new cases, positivity rate now at 1.29%

new delhi/gurugram: Delhi reported 141 fresh Covid cases and one more death on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.29 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.



With this, the national capital's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 18,66,243 and the death toll to 26,157, the latest bulletin stated. There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Delhi over the last few days.

The capital had on Saturday reported 160 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.55 percent.

A total of 10,939 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the bulletin said.

As many as 450 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation in the capital, the bulletin stated.

There are 9,745 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 49 (0.5 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Gurugram reported 77 cases. The number of active patients presently in Gurugram stands at 318. Moreover, the positivity rate in Gurugram has increased to a little over five per cent. No deaths have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the precautionary booster dose for all adults above the age of 18 began in several private hospitals of Gurugram.