141 cases, 2 deaths; nearly 15K get shots

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 141 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday, even as the positivity rate rose to 0.36 per cent, authorities said.



These 141 cases came out of the 39,065 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The infection tally in the city rose to 6,37,087 authorities said, adding the positivity rate was 0.36 per cent.

No death from COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil.

On February 9, no fatality from coronavirus infection was registered in the national capital, after a gap of nearly nine months.

Also, on February 5 and February 7, the fatality counts were two on both days, same as on February 2.

Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily incidences count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 150 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.26 per cent.

The active cases tally on Monday slightly rose to 1,036 from 1,031 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 28,852 RT-PCR tests and 10,213 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, nearly 15,000 beneficiaries in Delhi received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday and of them 2,191 got their second dose, officials said.

The immunisation drive, which started on January 16, picked up pace in the last one week. On Saturday 1,856 healthcare workers got their second dose after receiving the first shot on the inaugural day of the vaccination drive.

The turnout for the second dose on Saturday was about 43 per cent.

On Monday, 14,965 beneficiaries were vaccinated.

Among the healthcare workers, 4,571 got their first dose and 2,191 the second shot. Also, 8,203 frontline workers got their first jabs on Monday, a senior official in the health department said. "Seven cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported," he said.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) healthcare workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one. According to doctors, the second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.