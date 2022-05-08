1,407 new cases and 2 more deaths; positivity rate 4.72%

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,407 new Covid cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.72 percent, according to data shared by the health department here on Saturday. A total of 29,821 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated.



Delhi recorded 1,656 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Friday, highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 percent.

With the new cases, Delhi's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,92,832, while the death toll stands at 26,179, the data showed.

The national Capital had recorded 1,365 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 6.35 percent.

Delhi had reported 1,354 cases with a positivity rate of 7.64 percent and one fatality due to the disease on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had reported 1,414 cases with a positivity rate of 5.97 percent and one death due to the disease.

There are 5,955 active cases in the capital, down from 6,096 the previous day. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,630 from 1,597 on Friday, according to the latest health bulletin.