14,000 inmates in jail despite end of sentence

new delhi: The National Crime Records Bureau report on crime in India for 2019 has now revealed that over 14,000 inmates were lodged in Delhi's prisons even after completing their sentence as they could not pay their fine amounts.



As per NCRB, convicts who have been directed to pay fines but are unable to pay the amount are supposed to go for such imprisonment as directed by the Magistrates who convicted them.

According to data, 31 male convicts and one female were detained in Delhi jails for less than six months due to non-payment of their fines after completion of their sentences. "Five convicts spent more than six months or above but below one year. Four people were not able to pay their fines so they were detained for more than one year or above but below two years," data shows.

5,522 undertrial prisoners were detained for three months, whereas 2,500 prisoners spent three to six months inside jails. "As many as 2,206 prisoners were detained for six to 12 months. As many as 2,265 spent one to two years in jails for not being able to pay their fines," data shows.

The NCRB report further shows that as many as 880 undertrial prisoners languished in jails for two to three years, 757 prisoners spent three to five years for not paying the fines imposed on them. As many as 252 prisoners were detained for above five years for not paying fines. As per data, overall 13,861 male and 521 female were detained in Delhi prisons for not paying fines.

As per the data, last year, 3,679 convicts were released whereas 41,662 undertrials were released or transferred. As per NCRB, the earlier system of prison with punitive attitude wherein inmates were forcibly confined and deprived of a variety of freedoms as a form of punishment has changed with a change in social perception towards prison and prisoners.

"It is now treated as a correction or improvement facility which itself indicates that there is more emphasis on reformation of prisoners than to punish," NCRB said in their report related to prison statistics of 2019.