1,400 undertrial prisoners in 2019 were educated: NCRB data

new delhi: A data of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that over 1,400 undertrial prisoners, convicts were lodged in prisons in 2019 who were either graduates, postgraduates or were holding diplomas.



According to data, in Delhi Prisons, in 2019 (undertrial prisoners), about 832 graduates were lodged for different criminal offences, 103 of them were diploma degree holders whereas 249 undertrial prisoners were postgraduates.

The data further shows that about 3,202 undertrials were illiterate, 5,750 were below class 10. As many as 4,246 prisoners were either studied till Class 10 or above but not

graduate.

According to one Delhi Police official, it appears that these people are pushed to commit crimes to earn easy money.

"In several cyber fraud cases or white-collar crimes, we found the involvement of people who were well-educated. But due to greed, they started committing crimes. They carefully plan everything to dodge the law enforcement agencies," an official said. There were cases where people, with different educational background, lost their jobs and committed crimes. Revenge was another motive behind the crime.

In terms of convicts, as many as 615 were illiterates, 1,337 were below class 10, about 789 were class 10 or above but below graduate, 219 were graduates whereas 36 were degree, diploma holders and 48 were postgraduates.

Another data of NCRB related to educational facilities for prisoners during the year 2019 revealed that 1,652 inmates were given elementary education whereas 827 were provided adult education.

"1,288 were provided higher education whereas and 449 were imparted with computer course," data shows. The data further shows that as many as 10,861 inmates were imparted with vocational

training.

Sandeep Goel, Director General (Prisons) said that an inmate who is graduate and wants to pursue his higher study are allowed to continue their study in Tihar jail.

"They may pursue their studies through IGNOU. About 350 inmates took admission in IGNOU for various courses in the period of July to August — 2020. And about 40 inmates are to appear in their final exams probably in September this year through IGNOU, jail study centre, " he said.

The DG further said, "Being part of various vocational training in jail and pursuing higher study are also helping to rehabilitate them

in society."

Illness

Meanwhile, the data also revealed that about 42 convicts and 192 undertrials were suffering from mental illness last year. Last year, as many as 35 natural deaths, 11 unnatural deaths were reported in Delhi prisons.

"Unnatural deaths include eight suicides, one murder," data shows. Fifty seven clashes, group clashes were also reported in which 92 inmates were injured.