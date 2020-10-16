140 new cases in Noida; hotels & restros to stay open after 9 pm in Gzb

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 140 new COVID-19 patients on Thursday, pushing the district's case tally to 15,567. Discrepancy appeared in the death toll as per the data released by the UP Health Department which showed the district's fatalities at 64 with one more person succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.



However, the death toll was 61 on Wednesday, according to the corresponding data.

On the brighter side, the number of active cases came down further to 1,523 from 1,528

on Wednesday, 1,557 on Tuesday and 1,579 on Monday, the data showed. A total of 242 patients got discharged from healthcare facilities during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 13,980, the seventh highest in the state, it showed. Considering the death toll to be 64, the mortality rate among positive patients in the district rose to 0.41 per cent from 0.39 per cent on Wednesday, according to the official statistics.

Meanwhile, hotels, restaurants and other eateries can remain open even after 9 pm in Ghaziabad district, said a senior administrative officer on Thursday. "While the restriction on opening of shop and markets in the district will remain

applicable before 9 am and after 9 pm, all the hotels and restaurants in the district are exempted from the rule. Hotels,

dhabas, restaurants and other eateries can remain open beyond 9 pm or before 9 am," said Shailendra Kumar Singh, additional district magistrate (City), Ghaziabad.