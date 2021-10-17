14-year-old twins fall to death from 25th floor Gzb flat

Ghaziabad: In a tragic incident in the wee hours of Sunday morning, 14-year-old twin brothers here died after they fell off the balcony of their apartment on the 25th floor of a high rise apartment complex in the Siddharth Vihar area of Ghaziabad.



A senior police officer aware of developments in the case said that the incident took place around 1 am in the Prateek Grand society. The two brothers were identified as Satya Narayan and Surya Narayan, both aged fourteen years. They studied in the ninth standard at a private school in the National Capital Region.

At the time of the incident, the boys' mother and sister were sleeping in another room. The police found that their father was away and had gone to Mumbai for some official purpose, said police.

Mahipal Singh, Circle Officer, Ghaziabad, said that the police received information about what is now presumed to be accidental deaths, around 1:05 am. "Following the information conveyed, a police team rushed to the spot and both the victims were rushed to nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead," said Singh.

"The police are looking for post-mortem reports to ascertain the actual reason for their death. As of now, we have not received any complaint into the matter," he added. The senior police officer also said that the family was badly shaken after the incident and were not in a condition for their statements to be recorded instantly.

Officials said the family members' statements will be recorded once their condition is stable.

A security personnel deployed at the society told Millennium Post that he heard a loud scream followed by the sound of a heavy object hitting the ground. "I rushed to the spot and saw two young boys lying in a pool of blood," he said.

The security officer of the society continued that even though the boys fell on a patch of land that had grass, the height from which they fell led to serious injuries to their heads and bodies.