14-year-old missing for 2 days found dead near drain in Noida

Noida: Two days after going missing from home, the dead body of a 14-year-old boy was found near a drain in sector 62 on Friday afternoon. Cops said that prima facie it appears that the boy died due to electrocution.



According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Vishu, a native of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh and was currently living Chotpur colony under sector 63 police station.

Vivek Trivedi, station house officer of sector 58 police station said that on Friday afternoon, they received information from victim's mother that her son has been found dead near a drain around Bengali market in sector 62.

"There are no injury marks on the teenager's body while prima facie it appears he died due to electrocution. The family told police that the boy worked at a food stall and he didn't return back home on October 5. The actual reason for death can be ascertained after post-mortem reports," said Trivedi.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased claimed that they had gone to the nearby police chowki to report about the missing child and were shooed away.