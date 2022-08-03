14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1
New Delhi: Fourteen new aircraft stands have become operational at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, said its operator DIAL on Wednesday.
These new stands would be able to handle Code C aircraft such as A320 and B737 which have a wingspan measuring between 24 metres and 36 metres, a statement issued by the GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) noted.
The apron or the tarmac area of Terminal 1 is being expanded by DIAL currently.
Under the second phase of the expansion, the aforementioned 14 stands have been constructed, the DIAL said. There will be one more phase of the expansion.
In the first phase of the expansion, 19 stands were made operational in October last year.
"Each of the stands in the new smart T1 Apron is equipped with the latest technological upgrades which include Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS), Fuel Hydrant System (FHS) and Ground Power Units (GPU) and Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA)," the DIAL mentioned.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Gold declines Rs 208; silver falls Rs 1,0603 Aug 2022 10:14 AM GMT
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 4 pm3 Aug 2022 9:45 AM GMT
Cong's Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns as MLA, set to join BJP Thursday3 Aug 2022 8:29 AM GMT
Mehbooba's new Twitter display pic shows tricolour, old J&K flag3 Aug 2022 8:23 AM GMT
Govt cuts windfall tax on diesel, ATF export; raises levy on domestic...3 Aug 2022 8:14 AM GMT