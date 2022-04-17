14 kids among 70 new Covid cases in Noida

Noida: Seventy people, including 14 children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the number of active infections to over 200, the district health department said on Saturday. The number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, has reached 218 now, the department said.

According to official figures, 70 more people have tested positive for the infection since Friday 6 am while eight have been cured during the period. Of the 70 new cases, 14 are children below 18

years of age who have tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma said.

The department has urged residents to inform officials about any suspected case or symptoms of the virus to any person on the dedicated helpline no- 1800492211 or through email cmogbnr@gmail.com" - ncmogbnr@gmail.

com for proper and timely

treatment.