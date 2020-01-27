14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

New Delhi: At least 14 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Monday.

According to northern railway officials, the Amritsar-Mumbai Express was delayed by three hours and the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was delayed by two hours and 30 minutes.

Even the Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express, Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmputra Mail, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express and the Singrauli-Nizamuddin Express were delayed by hours.

On Sunday, 17 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India.