14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog
New Delhi: At least 14 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Monday.
According to northern railway officials, the Amritsar-Mumbai Express was delayed by three hours and the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was delayed by two hours and 30 minutes.
Even the Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express, Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmputra Mail, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express and the Singrauli-Nizamuddin Express were delayed by hours.
On Sunday, 17 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Two men wanted in over a dozen criminal cases arrested in...27 Jan 2020 8:19 AM GMT
AMU students block highway, demand release of arrested...27 Jan 2020 8:18 AM GMT
Crime rate reduced in areas where CCTV cameras installed:...27 Jan 2020 8:17 AM GMT
WB govt has ensured food security of 90 pc of the...27 Jan 2020 8:14 AM GMT
Nothing more urgent: CJI on Nirbhaya convict's mercy plea27 Jan 2020 8:12 AM GMT