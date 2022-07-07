14 accident-prone intersections to be redesigned in city

New Delhi: The Delhi government has identified 14 accident-prone intersections across the city that will be redesigned to ensure that crashes are reduced, said an official statement on Wednesday.



The Delhi government held a meeting of the State Road Safety Council, which was also attended by officials of PWD department, higher education department, traffic police, and district magistrates of Delhi, among others.

Addressing the meeting, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot directed all stakeholders to ensure closer coordination for effective implementation of road safety

initiatives.

He mentioned that role of district magistrates are important in success of road safety initiatives and ongoing bus lane discipline drive.

Additionally, they should also utilize the District Road Safety Committees (DRSCs) to regularly meet with stakeholders for effective implementation of initiatives, the transport minister said.