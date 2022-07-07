14 accident-prone intersections to be redesigned in city
New Delhi: The Delhi government has identified 14 accident-prone intersections across the city that will be redesigned to ensure that crashes are reduced, said an official statement on Wednesday.
The Delhi government held a meeting of the State Road Safety Council, which was also attended by officials of PWD department, higher education department, traffic police, and district magistrates of Delhi, among others.
Addressing the meeting, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot directed all stakeholders to ensure closer coordination for effective implementation of road safety
initiatives.
He mentioned that role of district magistrates are important in success of road safety initiatives and ongoing bus lane discipline drive.
Additionally, they should also utilize the District Road Safety Committees (DRSCs) to regularly meet with stakeholders for effective implementation of initiatives, the transport minister said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Biggest proof of honesty, says CM6 July 2022 8:09 PM GMT
Delhi Shopping Festival to be held from January 28 to February 26 next ...6 July 2022 8:09 PM GMT
46 govt schools will have 'hobby hubs' to train students in music6 July 2022 8:08 PM GMT
Delhi govt launches training programme for construction workers6 July 2022 8:08 PM GMT
DDA holds public meetings to clear doubts regarding land-pooling...6 July 2022 8:08 PM GMT