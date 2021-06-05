'14 9 MT PSA O2 plants reached hosps so far'

New Delhi: With the Chief Minister's Office monitoring preparations in anticipation of a third wave, which in the worst-case scenario could be throwing up as many as 45,000 cases daily, the Delhi government has now admitted to the Delhi High Court that its target of installing 44 PSA oxygen plants had not been finished by May 31, as had been promised by CM Kejriwal.



According to Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra's submissions in the high court on Friday, the Delhi government had ensured that 14 9MT oxygen plants had reached various hospitals in the city so far. The Delhi government went on to submit that these plants were part of donations the state government had received. It said that 20 more Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants will be received by the authorities in June and two more in July, adding that the installation of most of these plants will be done by June 7.

However, the Delhi government also told the bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh that the Centre had promised to deliver nine PSA oxygen plants to Delhi's hospitals and these will be established in July, following which the high court sought a status report from the Delhi government on the installation of oxygen plants.

Significantly, according to reports on the Delhi government's preparations for the third wave, the government has made operational only around nine of the 58 PSA oxygen plants available to it. While the Delhi government is considering resource augmentation in four separate scenarios based on projections made by a team of IIT-Delhi, the

report from this team of researchers had revealed that only nine of the promised PSA plants had been installed, one report said.