139 more deaths, 1,141 new cases

New Delhi: The national Capital recorded 1,141 new COVID-19 cases and 139 more fatalities on Friday, with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that Delhi has somehow gained control over the second wave of the pandemic. This is the third consecutive day when the daily cases count have stood below the 1500-mark.



In an online briefing, Kejriwal announced that the city government will start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually, while cautioning that whatever gains Delhi has made in the one-and-a-half months of lockdown, cannot be squandered away by lifting the restrictions in one go.

He said it was time to start the unlock process, but warned that if the Coronavirus cases start rising again, "we will have to stop the unlock exercise".

As per the latest health bulletin, 1,141 fresh cases and 139 deaths were recorded on Friday. These new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 23,951.

On Thursday, 1,072 cases and 117 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 1.53 per cent. On Friday, the positivity rate stood at 1.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, Allcargo Group on Friday said it has facilitated transportation of 6,000 oxygen cylinders from China for the Delhi government in a short period of two weeks.