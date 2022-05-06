1,365 new cases & 0 deaths

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,365 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 6.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. A total of 21,501 tests were conducted in the city on Wednesday, it stated.



With the new cases, the national capital's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,89,769, while the death toll remained at 26,177, the data showed. Delhi had reported 1,354 cases with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent and one fatality due to the disease on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had reported 1,414 cases with a positivity rate of 5.97 per cent and one death due to the disease.

The city had on Monday reported 1,076 cases with a positivity rate of 6.42 per cent. On Sunday, it saw 1,485 cases as the positivity rate stood at 4.89 per cent.

There are 5,746 active cases in the national Capital, down from 5,853 the previous day. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,473 from 1,343 on Wednesday, the data shared in a bulletin showed. The hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total number of active cases, it stated.

Currently, 192 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,189 are recuperating in home-isolation, the bulletin stated. Of the 9,593 beds for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 208 (2.17 per cent) are occupied, it stated.

More than 4,500 people have been fined for Rs 22 lakh in total in the city for not wearing masks since the mask mandate returned amid a spike in coronavirus cases, according to government data. Between April 23 and May 4, a total of 4,504 people were fined for not wearing masks, with the maximum fines (1133) imposed in East district, followed by New Delhi (705), South West (588),

North East (562), and South East (553). There were zero mask prosecutions in Shahdara and Central districts.