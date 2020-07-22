1,349 fresh cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,349 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1,25,096 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 3,690.



After reporting new cases in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 for nine consecutive days, fresh infections in the national capital had dipped to 954 on Monday. Twenty-seven fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,06,118 patients have recovered, while there are 15,288 active cases. The Delhi government said that 8,126 patients are recovering in home isolation. The official health bulletin showed that 20,852 tests were conducted in the

last 24 hours, of which 5,651 were RT-PCR tests and 15,201 were rapid antigen tests. A total of 8,51,311 tests have been conducted to date.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

Currently, 3,517 beds are occupied in hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,475 beds, 2,136 in the dedicated COVID Care Centres out of 9,454 and 160 beds in the dedicated COVID Health Centres as against the availability of 554 total beds. The number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 689.