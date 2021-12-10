132 plots for sale: AAP accuses BJP of shady land transactions

New Delhi: The AAP government has accused the BJP-led MCD of ransacking the civic body and selling 132 commercial plots at throwaway rates. According to the party, the North MCD is selling plots in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar at par with circle rates so they can fill their own pockets.



MCD has marked 94 plots for sale on land meant for building hospitals, toilets and night shelters for the poor. AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said: "Desperation has driven the BJP to sell off prime land that could have raked in much-needed revenues for the MCD. They are plundering whatever is left after their 15-year long pillaging of the MCD to fill their personal vaults. BJP is so hell-bent on selling off public land that it is putting up offers on billboards instead of newspapers."

Informing the people of "BJP's scams and shady land transactions", Vikas Goel, Leader of Opposition, North MCD said that BJP has not even spared schools and hospital lands because of their love for 'private mafia' and living off commission.

Pandey added, "The North MCD is planning to sell about 132 plots of land in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar at abysmal, throwaway prices — selling them off at circle rates. Even if you walk around the whole of Delhi with a lamp, you will not find a single piece of land at such atrocious

rates."

"We would like to implore Adesh Gupta, the president of Delhi BJP and the mayors of all corporations, that now that the people of Delhi have already lost their faith in you and you too have accepted that you won't return to the MCD, do one small act of honesty on your way out," added the leader.

Goel said, "The AAP has done numerous press conferences at this point to tell that the BJP-ruled MCD has crossed all limits when it comes to corruption." He also accused the East MCD of trying to tax temples and send them notices for house tax and trade

licences.