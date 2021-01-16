'13-yr-old boy gangraped after forced to have sex change'

New Delhi: A 13-year-old boy was forcefully operated upon to change his gender and then gangraped by a group of friends in the Capital's Geeta Colony area. The victim was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday.



The victim, Shubham (name changed) met the accused at a dance event three years ago and eventually became friends. After gaining the victim's trust, the accused took him to Mandawali on the pretext of teaching him dance steps and getting him work in the same field.

Initially, he participated in some events willingly for which he was paid but later he was forced to participate and was told that he cannot back out.

"Shubham was intoxicated and brutally beaten up and then forced into a sex change operation. At that time, he was only 13 years old and was given hormones to make him look like a girl," the DCW said in a statement.

The victim was gangraped and forced into prostitution and was later made to beg on the streets. Shubham was threatened that if he told anything to the police or his family, he and his mother would be killed.

Shubham along with another victim managed to escape and reached New Delhi Railway Station wherein they were found by a lawyer who informed the Commission. An FIR has been registered in the matter.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, "This incident is absolutely shocking and scary. Police was not even registering an FIR in the matter. DCW ensured immediate action and got an FIR registered in the matter. We are now working on the rehabilitation of the victims. Police needs to arrest all the accused as soon as possible and they all should be given the strongest punishment."