13 Delhi govt school teachers awarded Fulbright scholarship

New Delhi: After having run its signature training programme for Delhi government school teachers in collaboration with the Regional English Language Office of the US Embassy here for four years, 13 of the 800 teachers who took the course have now been granted the Fulbright scholarship



Deputy CM Manish Sisodia not only congratulated all the mentor teachers for completing ESOL Core Certificate Program but also launched the Training of Trainers program with 75 Mentor Teachers.

"Through the TESOL programme, more than 800 teachers have received quality training. When I interacted with teachers who completed this course, they told me how this programme helped them to understand how intelligently English can be learned as a language, and not only as a subject," he said.

Despite the pandemic and training sessions shifting to a completely online mode, the teachers continued attending the classes, an official from the Education Department while adding that more teachers would have completed the course had it been offline. The Directorate of Education (DoE), in collaboration with RELO of the US Embassy, had launched the Tesol Core Certification Programme (TCCP) in 2017.

"I am assured that programmes like these will train our students and reassure them that they deserve quality education, no matter what it takes," Sisodia, who is also the State's Education Minister said.

A Delhi Government School teacher who received the training, Sangeeta Sharma said, "This course has given me new insight which I can inculcate in the teaching-learning process. My attitude, values and skills have been enhanced due to the TESOL course."

While another teacher Vivek Bhardwaj said, "It was a rewarding experience and provided us with an idea-sharing platform."