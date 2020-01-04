13 cases lodged against builders

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has lodged 13 cases against some builders for allegedly cheating people by falsely promising them flats under DDA's Land Pooling Policy, officials said on Saturday.



The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has registered criminal cases under against the builders who have duped many people seeking housing in Delhi, the police said.

They said the builders tried to attract home buyers for investment in lucrative housing schemes in Dwarka and other peripheral areas of Delhi.

During investigation, the police found that the builders lured people through websites promising them houses under DDA's land pooling scheme but they did not have the authorisation for it.

On Friday, the police lodged 13 cases against builders, promoters and societies for cheating homebuyers, a senior police officer said.

It is also suspected that a Nigerian gang was also involved in duping people through online transactions in the name of the land pooling policy.

An SIT has been constituted and the further investigation of the cases is in progress, police added.