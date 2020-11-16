1.2K cases registered on Diwali night for bursting firecrackers

New delhi: As Delhi defied the firecracker ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal, the Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority with impunity on Diwali, with almost every part of the Capital celebrating the festival of lights; police here said they had registered 1,206 cases in connection with firecrackers on Saturday.



They added that they had also arrested 850 people and seized 1,314.42 kilograms of firecrackers. More than 1,000 calls related to firecrackers were also received by the city police. Other records showed on the eve of Diwali, firecracker-related calls were in the thousands.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from the midnight of November 9 to the midnight of November 30.

On Sunday, when Delhi's air had entered the "severe" category, people in many areas of the city continued their Diwali celebrations, bursting a variety of polluting crackers.

According to Delhi Police data, about 165 cases including Kalandaras were registered in the Outer North district. Also, 165 people were arrested. About 146 cases, Kalandaras were registered in North district and 88 people were nabbed whereas 127 cases were registered in North West and over 130 people were nabbed in connection with firecrackers. In Outer district-99 cases, East-93 cases, South-91 cases were registered. In other districts more than 480 cases, Kalandaras registered.

The data further showed that 286 kilograms of firecrackers were seized from the Outer district whereas 266 kgs from Shahdara and 260 kgs from South West district. Last year, about 666 cases were registered under the IPC and Explosives Act whereas 413 people were arrested and 24,691.38 kilograms of explosives were seized from October 6, 2019, to November 2, 2019.

This time the ban on firecrackers was announced later, just a week before the festival, by which time, 168 licences to sell green crackers had already been issued. The licences were later cancelled after the announcement.

"Firecrackers were already sold in Delhi and then came the ban. People had purchased and stocked firecrackers in their houses as they wait for Diwali the entire year," one top police official said on the various hurdles in implementing the ban.

Officials also said that mere police action is not enough, and residents should pledge to comply with the restrictions as it is for the public good.

"Despite all our awareness campaigns and measures taken, violations were reported and we have taken action against them," another senior officer said.

"We can create awareness, educate the public and even take legal action against violators but one has to also make an effort to follow rules and spread the message for the sake of society. That commitment from the people is lacking, " a senior police official added.

The data further shows that on Diwali there were 139 calls on firecrackers whereas 144 calls were received in South East Delhi, 147 calls were received in South district. Police have formed special squads across Delhi to check illegal sales, bursting but on Saturday everything went for a toss when a large number of people burst crackers across the National Capital and its suburbs on not just Saturday night but Sunday night

as well.

(With Agency inputs)