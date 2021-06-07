1,262 tankers escorted by PCRs during O2 crisis

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said that their PCR vehicles had managed to physically escort over 1,262 oxygen tankers carrying over 7,150 MT of medical oxygen to the city's hospitals between April 29 and May 14 — during the city's acute medical oxygen crisis.



The Delhi Police said that oxygen distribution had been streamlined by May 14, after which the distribution was managed through the deployment of staff at border pickets, railway stations, and at the Central PCR command room. Since then, 1,210 tankers carrying 6158.204 MT medical oxygen have successfully been transported to various hospitals.