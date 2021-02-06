123 new cases, over 1L vaccinated so far in city

New Delhi/noida: The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 till date in Delhi has crossed the one lakh-mark and the majority of them are healthcare workers, officials said on Saturday.

On Friday, over 9,200 healthcare workers had received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi during the third week of the inoculation drive, registering a turnout of more than 50 per cent.

"The total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 so far has crossed 1,00,000-mark," a senior official said. Vaccination of frontline workers has also started, he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 123 fresh COVID-19 cases and four new fatalities from the pandemic on Saturday, while the positivity rate slumped to 0.19 per cent, authorities

said. These 123 cases came out of the 63,322 tests conducted the previous day, they said. The new cases and fatalities raised the infection count to 6,35,916 and the death toll to 10,877 in the national Capital, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The positivity rate dropped to 0.19 per cent from 0.26 the day before, according to the Saturday's bulletin. The active cases tally dropped to 1,174 on Saturday from 1,206 the previous day, it said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded eight new cases on Saturday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,396, official data showed.