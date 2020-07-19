1,211 new cases, lowest count in over a month

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday reported 1,211 fresh Coronavirus cases, the lowest in over a month, and 31 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours. On June 8, the city had recorded 1,007 cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is now 1,22,793. The death toll due to the disease is 3,628.



As many as 1,03,134 patients have recovered, while there are 16,031 active cases. The Delhi government said that 8,819 patients are recovering in home isolation. The official health bulletin showed that 20,206 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 5,762 were RT-PCR tests and 14,444 were rapid antigen tests. A total of 8,18,989 tests have been conducted to date, which is 43,104 tests per million of population.

In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by around one per cent every day. For every 100 confirmed cases, three have died due to the virus in the city so far. The recovery rate has increased to more than 83 per cent. The number of containment zones has now increased to 685.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has called for volunteers to participate in the clinical trials of the Covaxin, India's first potential indigenous vaccine for COVID-19. "We are launching the enrollment process from Monday. We are going to select healthy participants with no comorbidities and without a history of COVID-19," Dr Sanjay Rai, a professor at AIIMS' Centre for Community Medicine, said.

Any healthy individual, who wishes to participate in the trial, can send in an email on Ctaiims.covid19@gmail.com or send an SMS or call on 7428847499.

"The age group of the study population is 18 to 55 years. This would be a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial," he said, adding that in the first and second phase, AIIMS Delhi will choose only 100 participants out of 375 volunteers and the remaining will participate at other sites.