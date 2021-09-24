1,200 illegal mobile towers found in S Delhi

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has identified nearly 1,200 illegal mobile towers in its jurisdiction and has warned of strict action against property owners and telecom companies for such installations without taking permission from the civic body, officials said on Friday.



According to SDMC officials, the civic body has slapped heavy fines against such illegal installations.

SDMC officials said that the number of illegal mobile towers was ascertained during an ongoing survey to identify such installations after many complaints from residents regarding burgeoning number of mobile towers even in inner colonies.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that no illegal mobile tower will be spared and huge fines will be levied against any such installation which is done without the municipality's approval.

In our ongoing survey so far we have identified 1,190 illegal mobile towers. These towers were set up without seeking any permission from the SDMC. We will impose huge penalties against them. We have already slapped fines against 390 illegal towers and will slap fines on other 800 such installations, Suryan told PTI.

The mayor said that these fines are issued not only against the telecom company or the contractor but also against the owner of the property.

He said all the the parties are equally responsible for such illegal activities because it is also responsibility of the owner of the building to inform the municipality about the installation.

The penalty amount will be recovered in retrospective manner from violators, the Mayor said.

Civic officials said that it is mandatory to seek permission from the civic body before installing mobile towers in any area.

The mayor said that the issue of illegal mobile towers was brought to his notice a few months back by councillors as well as the general public so a special House meeting was convened in August first week to address issues related with mobile towers.

In the House meeting, the mayor had directed civic officials to start a survey to identify mobile towers running illegally in SDMC areas.

The fine being imposed in connection with illegal mobile towers goes up to lakhs. It varies for every property depending upon the time period of installation and the area. No illegal mobile tower will be spared and concerned people will have to pay penalty, Suryan said.