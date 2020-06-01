120 police stations to get Rs 1L to strengthen women help desks

new delhi: The Delhi Police is set to earmark Rs 1 lakh each for police stations which are recording a higher incidence of crimes against women or lack adequate facilities to cater to the requirement of women and children, with a fresh tranche from the Nirbhaya Fund Scheme set to be coming into the Delhi government from the Centre.



The city police have now written to its Joint Commissioners of Police, asking them to identify and prepare a list of 120 police stations in their ranges that would fit this bill and make use of such funds.

Sources said that these police stations will be granted Rs 1 lakh each for setting up and strengthening women help desks.

A letter from the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (SPUWAC) to Joint CPs said, "It is stated that the Deputy Secretary to the Government of India (Ministry of Home Affairs) has conveyed the sanction of President of India for the payment of the grant in aid amounting to Rs 1 crore 20 lakhs to the Government of NCT of Delhi for setting up/strengthening of Women Help Desks in 120 police stations under Nirbhaya Fund Scheme at Rs 1 lakh per police station."

It further read, "The Home Department of Government of NCT of Delhi shall allocate the funds within 15 days to the police stations under intimation to MHA. The State shall also notify a nodal officer at the district level who will coordinate the setting up and functioning of help desks in the police station."

According to the letter, "The MHA has approved a scheme to give assistance to states and UTs for setting up of such a helpdesk at Rs 1 lakh per police station. This scheme will initially be implemented in 10,000 police stations in the country. States and UTs may allocate the funds to the police station, which have higher incidence of crime against women and or lack adequate facilities to cater to the requirement of women and children."

The permissible items for which expenditure can be incurred at each police station depending on their requirements are digital camera with memory stick for evidence collection and short video recordings, two office tables, 10 chairs, one two-wheeler not to be diverted for other work, two computer tables, almirah for books and record, two mobile phone instrument (running expenses to be incurred by states), landline phone installation with broadband connection, two desktops, laptop, tablets with latest configuration and accessories including internet connection/broadband, reference handbooks, awareness generation material including posters, banners, DVDs etc, minor renovation work for setting up the office and legal services.