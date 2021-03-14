12-yr-old boy shot while snatching in north-west Delhi

New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy was shot during a robbery in the Shalimar Bagh area. Police has not yet made any arrest in the case. Police said they received a PCR call at 2.30 am on March 12 regarding two bike-borne robbers shooting and injuring a 12-year-old boy while snatching a mobile phone. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is stable now.



"One Mubarak (36) told that he was unloading the goods from his vehicle after attending a function. He was standing near Max Hospital road and was talking over phone when two bike-borne men came and took his mobile phone by showing a pistol," police said.

Police said when he was being threatened by the offenders, one Ravi Kumar along with other labourers rushed to the man's aid and started shouting at the robbers. The offenders fired one round towards them. "The bullet hit Kumar's son on his left hand just below the shoulder," police said.

Police claimed that the injured was taken to the hospital and was later discharged. "When it happened, the boy was with his father, who is a contractor by profession. I was standing on the roadside when two men on a bike came near me. One of them pointed a pistol at me and told me to hand over my phone. I gave him the phone," Mubarak said.

According to Mubarak, he told the accused that his driving license was inside the back cover of his mobile phone. The accused started removing the cover and till then other people reached the spot. "They started objecting and someone shouted that the accused was carrying a toy pistol. Fiollowing this, the accused fired at them and the bullet hit the child," he said adding that the accused fled with the

phone.