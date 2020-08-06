12-year-old sexually assaulted in Paschim Vihar; condition critical

New Delhi: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly brutally sexually assaulted by a person in Outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday, after which the accused also purportedly attacked her fatally. Police are yet to make an arrest in the case as the girl battles for her life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here. According to investigators, the accused had brutalised her with a pair of scissors.



According to a Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) official, the girl was yet to gain consciousness and as per her medical reports, bite marks were found on her waist. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said that they received a call regarding an assault of a minor girl on Tuesday at the Paschim Vihar West police said. "An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of attempt to murder and the POCSO Act, and further investigation is under progress," he said adding that no arrest had been made in the case as of Wednesday night.

Another DCW official said there were injuries on her neck and shoulders and that she was likely attacked with a heavy object, "possibly a sewing machine". Witnesses who saw the victim being carried away said her entire body was soaking in blood.

Police said they are scanning CCTV footage of the area in order to get some clues about the incident. They have also questioned a few people about the incident. They are also probing whether the girl was alone at the time of the assault.

The DCW took suo-motu cognizance of the matter based on media reports and issued a statement, which said, "Reportedly, the girl was brutally raped and then the culprit(s) tried to kill her. Presently, she is fighting for her life in AIIMS, Delhi. It is reported that she was attacked by blunt objects and has injuries all over her body."

The Commission sought a Copy of the registered FIR and a detailed action taken report in the case from the Delhi Police by August 8. It also sought information about the accused. "Any accused(s) have been arrested in the matter? If yes, please provide the details of the same.

If not, please provide reasons for the same and the steps taken by the police to identify and arrest the accused," the statement added.

DCW chairperson, Swati Maliwal, in a tweet said, "According to the information, a 12-year-old was raped in Paschim Vihar in Delhi and was brutally tried to kill. Our team has been with the victim since the incident, issuing notice to the police and seeking answers on this shameful incident. Girl's condition is serious, pray all."

This comes after two COVID-19 positive patients allegedly sexually assaulted another 14-year-old Coronavirus patient inside the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital in South Delhi.