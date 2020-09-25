12-year-old boy, two men die after being run over by cluster bus

new delhi: As many as three people including a 12-year-old boy died whereas three people were injured after they were hit by a cluster bus in North East Delhi's Nand Nagri area. Police said that the incident was reported on Thursday night when a bus coming from Wazirabad Road hit another vehicle and then hit people who were on the spot. The spot where the incident took place was opposite Nandnagari Bus Depot on the road leading towards Bhaupura Border.



"It was learnt that the driver of an orange coloured cluster bus while going down the Mandoli Flyover towards Bhaupura Border at Main Wazirabad Road, lost its control. The bus crossed the footpath (towards the left side) and hit a Tata 407 and hit an egg's cart. One vendor and passersby got injuries," police said adding that the injured were immediately taken to the hospital and the crowd was dispersed.

Three people were declared brought dead at the SDN hospital and they were identified as Ravinder (22), Karan (12) and a 40-year-old man. The injured were identified as Kanchan (35), Satish (45) and Sujeet (16).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Ved Prakash Surya confirmed the incident and said that three people had died in the accident and three were injured. "Two deceased were passersby and one was a rehriwala (vendor). We are further investigating the case," DCP Surya said. Police will probe how the bus driver lost control over the bus, whether it was a result of drunken driving.

Data on road accidents available with the Delhi Traffic Police has revealed that despite the lockdown, a total of 557 people were killed in road accidents this year till July 31, of which nearly 42 per cent were pedestrians.