12-year-old boy killed as truck hits boundary wall

New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy died and four children were injured after a truck rammed into the boundary wall of a plot in south-west Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Tuesday.



Around 7.51 pm on Monday, VK South police team received a PCR call in which the caller informed the officer that a dumper hit a wall due to which a few children were trapped under the debris.

"One boy died while other children received fractures on legs and hands. They were taken to hospital," the caller told police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh said at the spot the old boundary wall of a plot was found broken and damaged. On enquiries, it was revealed that one truck came into the area to dump mud and debris. After dumping the debris when the truck was coming towards the road, it hit the old boundary wall which resulted in its collapse.

"Five children who were playing or sitting near the wall trapped under the debris. Locals removed the debris and took them out and immediately sent them to Indian Spinal Injuries Center," the official said.

Police said the deceased boy was identified as Joginder (12), while his friends Rahul (10), Aakash (4), Heena (8) and Khushi (7) sustained injuries on their limbs and head. They were residents of Sapera Basti and Nala camp. All of them aged around 4 years to 12 years.

"The vehicle along with its owner has been taken into police custody. The accused driver Mukesh was caught from Alwar after he fled away. A case has been registered under 279, 304A IPC," the official said.