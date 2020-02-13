12 students get show cause notice for organising public talk on affordable education

New Delhi: Twelve students of the Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC) claimed that they received a show-cause notice and were placed under suspension for organizing a public talk on affordable education. The notice was sent to the students on Monday.



The notice, which was received by 12 students, said there have been "concerted acts of indiscipline" on the part of students within the IIMC campus in spite of repeated counselling by authorities in the administration and even the faculty members.

"The students are directed to show cause latest by 5 pm on Thursday as to why further disciplinary action should not be taken against them for the acts of indiscipline on their part by violating the code of conduct for students and invoking grounds for disciplinary proceedings, in spite of repeated communication, both oral and written, to desist from certain activities. While as part of suspension, the students who have been occupying seats in hostel should have been temporarily rusticated from the hostel, the same is not being resorted for the time being on a humanitarian ground," read the letter. It further read that copy of the order is being endorsed to the parents of the students concerned as well.

The protest against hostel fee hike at the Jawaharlal Nehru University had spread to the neighbouring IIMC in December last year, where students protested against the "unaffordable fee structure". Some IIMC students had staged a strike in the campus against the high tuition fee and "unruly" hostel and mess charges.