12 held for cheating foreigners

NEW DELHI: Twelve people who posed as executives of Amazon have now been arrested for allegedly cheating foreigners on the pretext of providing them technical support, the Delhi Police said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Mandeep Singh (39), Sattick Chakraborty (24), Harpreet Singh (30), Nitin Choudhary (26), Jobin George (25), Hanumantu Rao (38), Mohit Gupta (30), Nitesh Kumar (32), Subhodeep Bhattacharya (20), Moumita Majumdar (25), Diksha Khetarpal (28) and Shaba Khatun (25), they said.

Cops said they were informed about some people running an international online cheating racket from Ramphal Chowk, Dwarka Sector-7. The accused were using Voice over Internet Protocol calling bypassing the legal international long distance gateways. They were cheating people based in USA or Canada, they said. "On Saturday, police conducted raids after which 12 were apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

They sent fake pop-ups, like "ransomware detected, security warning" etc. to US residents on their computers. They instructed their targets to call on a number specified on the pop-up in order to pay for technical support to resolve the threat of the e-commerce account, they said.

The victims were made to pay money through gift cards which were redeemed in the US-based bank accounts of the accused's overseas contacts, police

said.