12 DU colleges' fund crunch due to budget cuts, say officials

New Delhi: The 12 DU colleges funded by the city government are facing a fund crunch as their allocated budgets have been slashed, alleged officials of some of these institutions. Due to this, these institutions are also facing difficulties in paying salaries of teachers, they claimed.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said they will take up the issue of non-release of funds with the AAP government. The issue was also raised at the Executive Council meeting of the university held on October 29.

A senior faculty member of Majaraja Agrasen College, claimed, "Teachers have not been paid their salaries for five months. The government has slashed the allocated budget by half. The teachers are not getting their pension and other allowances."

Explaining the situation, Subodh Kumar, president of staff association of the Maharaja Agrasen College and coordinator of all the 12 colleges, said teachers want the teaching learning process to continue but the government is not letting it happen. "The government has an issue with the DU. There was a tussle over the formation of governing bodies but they were formed.

"Then they (govt) alleged corruption in colleges and despite various audits, they did not find anything. After the pandemic, they said they don't have money and slashed the budget. Earlier we (the college) were getting Rs 28 crore which has been brought down to Rs 16 crore," he

claimed.

Hem Chand Jain, principal of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, said, "Last year, the government had released 42 crore (to the college) but this year they reduced it to Rs 28 crore. We have received two instalments but looking at the situation, this money will only allow us to pay salaries of six months," he claimed.