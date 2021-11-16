12 constables fired for forging docus in '07 Delhi Police recruitment exam

New Delhi: Twelve constables of Delhi Police were dismissed from service after serving over 10 years of duty following a departmental enquiry conducted in connection with the 2007 police recruitment exam, officials said on Sunday.



Police said the constables were posted in the PCR unit as drivers and had allegedly submitted forged driving licences and documents during the exam conducted by Delhi Police in 2007 in which over 81 candidates had appeared for the exam.

According to an official order by Delhi Police, the candidates were selected for the post subject to completion of codal formalities and genuineness of the driving licences and other relevant documents based on which they were issued appointment letters.

It further stated that one candidate who had registered for the 2007 exam had applied again for the post of driver in 2012 using the same licence issued by the Licensing Authority, Mathura.

The official order signed by Pankaj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations and PCR) stated, "On verification conducted by DCP Recruitment DCP Special Branch, the driving license was found not issued by the Licensing Authority Mathura. The verification report raised doubt about driving license in respect of all 81 candidates whose driver's licenses were received dated

2008."