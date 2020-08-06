11th standard admissions in govt schools likely to begin after I-Day

New Delhi: Admission for 11th standard students in Delhi government schools and government-aided schools will likely begin after Independence Day with students expected to start online classes, officials aware of developments here said on Wednesday.



While the education department here had started online classes for all standards except for 11th standard students, a senior official said the new batch of students in class 11 will now be part of the online curriculum designed by the Delhi government.

An official in the education department said, "We could not start the class XI admission process as we were waiting for the class X board results. Now we will start the admission process and live online classes will likely start after August 15."

In order to make the online classes available to all students, the Delhi government had decided to distribute tablets to all Class XI students of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVV). There are 21 RPVV schools in Delhi.

Assessing the impact of the pandemic the Delhi government decided to go online with the admission process to classes — nursery, KG and Class I — in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Admissions to government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas were scheduled to be held in

March. The admission process was postponed because of the lockdown but finally commenced on July 30.